Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $3.27 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,637 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,811,000 after purchasing an additional 621,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after acquiring an additional 620,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,243 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NCLH opened at $15.63 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

