Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 67,821 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,821 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

