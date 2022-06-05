Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Natixis acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $12,870,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.1% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW opened at $492.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $486.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 447.71, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,203 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.84.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.