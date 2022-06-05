Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 58.1% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $232.97 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.35 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.62.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

