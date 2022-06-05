Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $22.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.44 billion.

CI opened at $253.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.59. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.84.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,861,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cigna by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cigna by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

