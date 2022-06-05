Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 5,113 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 39.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $266.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.88 and its 200 day moving average is $284.32.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

