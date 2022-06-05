Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 12,008 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $70.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.