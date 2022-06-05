Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,495 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.