Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $3.13 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

