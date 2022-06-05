Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $177.60 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $180.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.11. The company has a market cap of $348.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

