Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $194.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.93.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

