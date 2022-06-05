Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $172.33 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

