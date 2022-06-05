Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $901.82.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,163,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $703.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $728.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $887.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $939.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $577.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

