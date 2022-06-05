Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,616 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

