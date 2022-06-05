CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $123.79 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.05% of AbbVie worth $123,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $147.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,079 shares of company stock worth $77,812,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

