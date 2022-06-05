CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,865,344 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 71,949 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Imperial Oil worth $67,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after acquiring an additional 447,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 24.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after buying an additional 149,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 647,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,521,000 after buying an additional 233,553 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $55.42 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.08%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

