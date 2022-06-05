CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 430,329 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,971,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,329 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $83,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

GIL opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.