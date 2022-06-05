CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.33 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

