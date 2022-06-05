CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,752,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 191,968 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.69% of Cameco worth $60,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $44,008,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cameco by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 400,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 317,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Cameco by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,421,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,614,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

CCJ stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.25 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

