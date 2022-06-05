CIBC Raises Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$45.00

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JWLLF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.68.

OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $28.82 on Thursday. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

