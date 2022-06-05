Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 422,844 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of JHMD stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

