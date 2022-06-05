Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,124 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,317,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 489,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

