Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,166,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $901.82.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $370,163,441. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $703.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $577.20 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $887.07 and its 200 day moving average is $939.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.