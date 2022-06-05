Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth $594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 64.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.10%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

