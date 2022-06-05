Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 954,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,692,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.22. The company has a market capitalization of $468 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,916 shares of company stock worth $32,223,979. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

