Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Citigroup

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.86.

CHWY stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

