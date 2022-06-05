ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $657,751.31 and $127,235.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,891.95 or 0.99837461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030990 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

