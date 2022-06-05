Chartist Inc. CA Sells 156 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Chartist Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $129.34 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

