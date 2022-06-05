Chartist Inc. CA Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Chartist Inc. CA boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 15.6% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chartist Inc. CA owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $36,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $329.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.70 and its 200 day moving average is $344.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $306.28 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

