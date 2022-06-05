Chartist Inc. CA Has $755,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chartist Inc. CA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,244,000. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,782,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.79 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

