Chai Trust Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Procore Technologies comprises approximately 0.2% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $46.34 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 661,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 294,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,697,644.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,098 shares of company stock worth $2,443,223. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.