CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $67.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

