CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 272,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $48.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.82 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38.

