CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 963 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Dover by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,330,000 after acquiring an additional 286,301 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,827,000 after acquiring an additional 190,667 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after acquiring an additional 123,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after acquiring an additional 121,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

