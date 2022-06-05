CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 670 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,979 shares of company stock valued at $37,974,152 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB opened at $208.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.00 and a 200-day moving average of $202.09. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

