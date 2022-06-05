CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 563 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.85 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $227.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

