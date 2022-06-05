CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.17.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PPG opened at $125.46 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average of $143.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.