CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $23,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 664,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,479,000 after buying an additional 33,128 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $49.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

