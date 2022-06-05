CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 0.7% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $58.00 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82.

