CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. CEVA has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $847.03 million, a PE ratio of 365.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,920,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CEVA by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,467 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 43.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

