Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Accenture were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

NYSE ACN opened at $304.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

