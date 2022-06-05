Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 448,343 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,520,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,810,000 after buying an additional 266,861 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 142,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.86 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

