Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 448,343 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,520,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,810,000 after buying an additional 266,861 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 142,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.86 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.

About Invesco Preferred ETF (Get Rating)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.