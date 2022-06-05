Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.96 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $108.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average of $103.67. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

