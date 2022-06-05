Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,548 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.38 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50.

