Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 71.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 181,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

VDE stock opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

