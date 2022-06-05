Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 7,139 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,120,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 68,971 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,625,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,482,000 after purchasing an additional 135,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 762,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.02. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.42.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,122 shares of company stock worth $1,301,837. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.