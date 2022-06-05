Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,202 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,065,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,540,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,112,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after buying an additional 394,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

