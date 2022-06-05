Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $96.33 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.21.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

