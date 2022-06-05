Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,091 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.