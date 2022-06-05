Centrifuge Reaches Market Cap of $82.76 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $82.76 million and approximately $148,417.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00436438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00443378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031424 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 264,052,780 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

